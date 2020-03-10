|
|
Cory SerVaas, M.D.
Indianapolis - Cory SerVaas, M.D., was the guiding force behind the revitalization of The Saturday Evening Post and the trusted voice of common sense in her popular medical columns "Medical Mailbox" and "Ask Dr. Cory." The physician, health educator, television personality, inventor, journalist lived life guided by the words of Benjamin Franklin, "Either write something worth reading or do something worth writing."
In 1970, when she and her husband, Dr. Beurt SerVaas, acquired The Saturday Evening Post, Cory soon discovered she could apply her journalistic skills to realize a lifelong dream — becoming a medical missionary.
In 1976, she founded the nonprofit Benjamin Franklin Literary and Medical Society and its divisions the Saturday Evening Post Society and the Children's Better Health Institute.
As editor of The Saturday Evening Post, Dr. SerVaas met the world's leading scientists, physicians, researchers, and thinkers, translating complex materials into language readers could easily understand in her columns, features, and numerous books — including Fiber and Bran Cookbook and Ask Dr. Cory.
In the pages of the Post, Dr. SerVaas became a tireless champion of public health and outspoken advocate for preventive medicine on the global stage, spearheading ground-breaking campaigns that forever changed the national dialogue on diet, early detection of disease, genetics, antioxidant and vitamin supplementation, smoking cessation, cancer, mental health, cholesterol, heart disease, exercise, aging, longevity, and technology's ever-emerging role in the prevention and treatment of disease.
In 1987 President Ronald Reagan appointed her to the President's Commission on the HIV Epidemic to investigate the AIDS pandemic. And in 1990, President George H.W. Bush appointed her to serve on the President's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports.
Cory shared her message of better health through regular exercise and sound nutrition to young readers in nonprofit's national youth publications, including Jack and Jill and Humpty Dumpty. In 1993, she launched the annual Tulip Time Scholarship Games, a national event attracting children from around the country to compete in athletic, spelling, and other events, awarding college scholarships to the winners for later use. Between 1993 and 2006, the Children's Better Health Institute awarded more than $1 million dollars in scholarships to youth from around the country.
Cory took her medical mission to the airwaves, hosting a national weekly health program on the Christian Broadcasting Network. In the 1980s, the health crusader hit the road, launching fleet of mobile screening units to provide for the early detection of heart disease, breast and prostate cancers.
Throughout her life, Dr. SerVaas heralded life-enhancing discoveries and the men and women behind them, bringing both onto the national stage — in the process revolutionizing how we live.
Cory was born on June 21, 1924 in Pella, Iowa — a town known for its rich Dutch heritage and tulip festivals. Cory's parents, John and Trudy (Roorda) Synhorst, owned a farm near Pella and struggled to make ends meet during the depression and years of drought. She and her siblings — Dorothy Terlouw, Abe Synhorst, and Admiral Gerald Synhorst — attended a one-room country school house.
From her humble beginnings in rural Iowa, she graduated from University of Iowa with a degree in journalism, did postgraduate work at Columbia University. While at Columbia, she earned money as a seamstress in New York City's Garment District and eventually landed a job as the editor of Lionel Train Magazine.
In 1948, Cory met Beurt SerVaas at a Dutch Reform Church in New York City. To get his attention, Cory asked Beurt to help her with a patent application for her apron hoop invention that she had thought of while working as a seamstress. Beurt took the bait and the rest is history: Cory got the design, the patent, and the man. They were married January 8, 1950 and moved to Indianapolis — Beurt's home town.
It was 1950, the Baby Boom in full swing and the newlyweds wasted no time starting a family. Within a year their first son Eric was born followed by Kristin, Joan, Paul, and Amy. When she wasn't busy with her kids, Cory manufactured and distributed her apron hoops, and worked on other inventions.
Once her children were all in school, Cory decided it was time for her to go back to school, too. Cory wanted to study medicine so she did what every young mother would do, she enrolled at Indiana University Medical School - it was an education for the whole family. She graduated in 1969 the same year as her son, Eric, graduated from high school.
Cory was a crusader and woe to anyone who stood in her way. She was audacious and mission-inspired, with an intense desire to make the world a better place by solving problems that matter to society
Cory was predeceased by her parents, siblings, and beloved husband, Beurt SerVaas. She is survived by her children Eric Servaas Marcia), Kristen Loomis (Bill), Joan Servaas (Larry Roan), Paul Servaas (Marsha), Amy Riesmeyer (Jeff), 19 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.
The funeral service is at 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Second Presbyterian Church, 7700 N. Meridian Street, Meridian Hills, IN 46260. Calling is from noon until service time and immediately followed by burial at Washington Park North Cemetery, 2702 Kessler Boulevard West Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46228. Those not able to attend may watch the service online. Go to http://www.secondchurch.org/live (Click on watch live then funeral). Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park North.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020