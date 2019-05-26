Services
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8224
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Rosary
Thursday, May 30, 2019
7:30 PM
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Prayer Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:15 AM
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
520 Stevens St
Indianapolis, IN
Greenwood - Cosmas A. "Big Coz" Raimondi, 71, of Greenwood, passed away May 19, 2019. Visitation: Thurs., May 30, 2019, 3-8pm at the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East St., Indianapolis with police and military honors beginning at 3pm. Recitation of the Rosary: 7:30pm, Thurs. at the funeral home. Morning prayers: 10:15am, Fri., May 31, 2019 at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial: 11am, Fri., May 31, 2019 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 520 Stevens St., Indianapolis. Visit www.OrileyFuneralHome.com where you may view the entire obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 26, 2019
