Noblesville - Courtney Cox Cole, 48, of Noblesville passed away, Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was born March 15, 1971, to David and Jacqueline (Hare) Cox. Courtney was a 1989 graduate of Noblesville High School and a 1994 graduate of the Kelly School of Business at Indiana University.

Courtney had many basketball accolades…scored school record 1,869 career points at Noblesville, graduating as the state of Indiana's fourth all-time scoring leader…led Noblesville to three straight state finals including 1987 state championship…1989 Indiana All-Star, named USA Today and Parade Magazine 1st team All-American, Gatorade Player of the Year and won Dial Award for National H.S. Scholar / Athlete of the Year…two-time high school state golf champion…a member of IU's 1991 WNIT runner-up basketball team…2014 Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Silver Anniversary Team…2015 Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee. Seventeen Magazine named Courtney to their list of "Most Likely to Succeed."

At Indiana University in golf, she qualified for the 1992 and 1993 NCAA Tournament, was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, three-time All-Big Ten Honoree and was a two-time NGCA (National Golf Coaches Assn.) Scholar Athlete. In 2011, Courtney was the recipient of Indiana University's Leanne Grotke Award, which honors people who've had outstanding contributions to IU's women's athletic programs. It is the highest honor of its kind given by IU.

As an amateur athlete, she won the Indianapolis City Women's Golf Championship twice, and was Runner Up for the Indiana State Amateur Golf Tournament.

After college, Courtney joined the family business, Hare Chevrolet in Noblesville. She worked alongside her father and sister, Monica Peck. In 2008, Courtney and Monica purchased the family business from their parents. The dealership quickly became the Number 1 Volume General Motors dealership in the state of Indiana. Courtney and Monica became known as the "Sisters of Savings", heard on radio stations throughout central Indiana. They sold the business in January 2017.

Courtney never smoked, yet she courageously battled stage 4 non-smokers lung cancer for 5 ½ years. She was widely recognized for success in athletics and business, her greatest joy and achievement was being the mother of daughter Cayla, 17, and son Blake, 14. In addition to her children, survivors include her parents, Dave and Jackie Cox, sister, Monica (Darren) Peck, her fiancé, Tom New, her niece, Sydney Peck, and nephew, Alexander Peck. She was blessed with a loving family of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation

Friday, September 27th, 4-8pm and Saturday, 12-12:45pm

Noblesville First United Methodist Church

2051 Monument Street, in Noblesville

Funeral

Saturday, September 28th, 1pm at the church

A private graveside service will follow, then there will be a Celebration of Life reception from 4-7pm at Harbour Trees Golf Club, 333 Regents Park Lane, in Noblesville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to:

Riverview Health Foundation

Courtney Cox Cole Infusion Center

395 Westfield Road

Noblesville, IN 46060

or

of Indiana

115 West Washington Street, Suite 1180-South

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
