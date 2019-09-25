|
Courtney Huston Webster
Carmel - Courtney was born on April 14, 1968, in Alexandria, Virginia to Tom Charles Huston and Brenda Lee (nee Courtney) Huston. She died on September 21, 2019 at the age of 51.
Courtney spent her childhood in the Meridian-Kessler neighborhood of Indianapolis where she attended IPS #70. Courtney's first job was crossing guard for children walking to and from school. She and her friends walked and rode their bicycles to local pharmacies to buy candy and play video games. At night, she played flashlight tag and ding-dong-ditch. Courtney loved growing up in such an idyllic place. Courtney next attended The Orchard School and Park Tudor. She enjoyed summer vacations on Fripp Island, South Carolina with her immediate family and close friends. Courtney was elected and presented as a debutante in her mother's hometown of Shelby, North Carolina. She attended Stephens College and graduated from Indiana University, Bloomington in 1990.
For decades, Courtney succeeded as a residential real estate agent. Her skills and outgoing personality led to her being a feature on HGTV's House Hunters. Courtney's bright smile, easy laugh, loyalty and ability to see the positives in others captivated people.
Courtney's proudest achievements were her sons, William (Will) and Daniel (Danny). Courtney and her husband, Brian, supported their boys' athletic and academic pursuits. Not being able to continue to see her boys grow into adulthood was her greatest regret.
Courtney is survived by her husband, Brian Webster, children Will and Danny, parents Tom and Brenda Huston, brother Harry Huston (Carla), as well as extended family and friends.
Contributions in Courtney's memory can be made to Colontown, an online community of more than 100 'secret' groups on Facebook for colorectal cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers. https://colontown.org/support/
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 1-3:00 pm in the Cripe Pavilion at Coxhall Gardens 11677 Towne Road, Carmel, IN 46032. Funeral services will begin at 3:00 pm following the visitation.
Friends may leave a message for the family or a memory of Courtney by visiting www.arnmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019