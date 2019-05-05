Services
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
7243 E. 10th St.
View Map
Craig W. Nagel Obituary
Craig W. Nagel

Indianapolis - 55, passed away April 29, 2019. He was born November 12, 1963 to Chester K. and Carol A. Nagel. Craig was a 1982 graduate of Warren Central High School and a varsity baseball player. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Ball State University and was employed with Ford Motor Co. for over 14 years. Craig had an amazing entrepreneurial spirit. He enjoyed volunteering at Holy Spirit Catholic Church and Fort Benjamin Harrison Golf Course. His love of golf, jet skiing, and the Colts as well as his willingness to help those in need will be missed and remembered by his friends and family.

Visitation will be Monday, May 6, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7243 E. 10th St.

Craig is survived by his loving daughters, Erin and Abby Nagel; mother, Carol Nagel; sisters, Cheryl Sheeks (Scott) and Carla Mertz (Greg); two nieces; two nephews; and many lifelong friends. Craig's father, Chester Nagel, preceded him in death. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 5, 2019
