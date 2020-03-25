Services
Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services – Indianapolis
1604 W Morris St
Indianapolis, IN 46221
(317) 637-3733
Crystal P. Meacham


1927 - 2020
Crystal P. Meacham Obituary
Crystal P. Meacham

Crystal P. Meacham, 93, died Monday, March 23, 2020 she was born January 14, 1927 in Cerulean, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late, Thomas and Vadie Cameron. She is survived by her son Dale (Diane) Meacham, Indianapolis, daughter Margaret (Larry) Martin of Lebanon, IN and 5 grandchildren and several great- and great-great-grandchildren. Services were held at Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services - Indianapolis, her final resting is at Washington Park east Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
