Curtis Jamison
Indianapolis - Mr. Curtis Calvin Jamison, age 72, transitioned to eternal rest on Tuesday, April 21 in Indianapolis. He is survived by his beloved Wife of 33 years, Mrs. Charlester Roberts Jamison; Mother-in-law Mrs. Dorothy B. Ogburn Roberts; Brother-in-law Mr. David A. Roberts; Sister-in-law Dr. Theresa L. Roberts; and, Godson Dayvid H. Brown; and also his Roberts, Jamison, and Hughes extended family. A service will be held at a future date. Please visit www.indianafuneralcare.com for more information.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
