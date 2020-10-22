Curtis Joseph Butcher
Carmel - Curtis Joseph Butcher, 81, of Carmel, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. He was born August 11, 1939 in Monroe County, IN to the late Estell and Elsie (Arthur) Butcher.
The law offices of Curtis J. Butcher have represented clients in Carmel and several other states since 1975.
Mr. Butcher served 2 years as Deputy Attorney General for the State of Indiana.
He earned a BS Degree in accounting at Indiana University. In addition, he earned his Law Degree from Indiana University while completing the requirements to become a CPA.
The interest Curtis had in architecture led to the historic downtown Carmel total renovation, including the beauty and uniqueness of his law office building. In 2009, Curtis received an award from the city of Carmel and Chamber of Commerce.
Survivors include his loving wife, Mary Ann (Hiatt) Butcher; children, Lora Butcher and Jason Butcher; sister, Brenda Earnshaw.
Family and friends will gather on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 10 am to 12 pm in the Northview Chapel, 12900 Hazel Dell Parkway, Carmel, where the Funeral Service will begin at 12 noon.
Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com
to read Curtis's complete obituary.
Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel-Westfield is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.