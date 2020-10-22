1/1
Curtis Joseph Butcher
1939 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Curtis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Curtis Joseph Butcher

Carmel - Curtis Joseph Butcher, 81, of Carmel, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. He was born August 11, 1939 in Monroe County, IN to the late Estell and Elsie (Arthur) Butcher.

The law offices of Curtis J. Butcher have represented clients in Carmel and several other states since 1975.

Mr. Butcher served 2 years as Deputy Attorney General for the State of Indiana.

He earned a BS Degree in accounting at Indiana University. In addition, he earned his Law Degree from Indiana University while completing the requirements to become a CPA.

The interest Curtis had in architecture led to the historic downtown Carmel total renovation, including the beauty and uniqueness of his law office building. In 2009, Curtis received an award from the city of Carmel and Chamber of Commerce.

Survivors include his loving wife, Mary Ann (Hiatt) Butcher; children, Lora Butcher and Jason Butcher; sister, Brenda Earnshaw.

Family and friends will gather on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 10 am to 12 pm in the Northview Chapel, 12900 Hazel Dell Parkway, Carmel, where the Funeral Service will begin at 12 noon.

Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to read Curtis's complete obituary.

Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel-Westfield is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.





Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Northview Chapel
OCT
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Northview Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Bussell Family Funerals
1621 E. Greyhound Pass
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 587-2001
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved