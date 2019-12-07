|
|
Curtis Ronald Ragan, Sr.
Rotonda West, FL - Curtis Ronald Ragan, Sr., 85, of Rotonda West, FL, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away on December 2, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 12-2pm at Flanner Buchanan -Washington Park East with funeral services immediately following. Entombment will follow in Washington Park East Cemetery.
To view an extended obituary, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019