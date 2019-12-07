Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM

10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Curtis Ronald Ragan Sr.

Curtis Ronald Ragan Sr.
Curtis Ronald Ragan, Sr.

Rotonda West, FL - Curtis Ronald Ragan, Sr., 85, of Rotonda West, FL, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away on December 2, 2019.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 12-2pm at Flanner Buchanan -Washington Park East with funeral services immediately following. Entombment will follow in Washington Park East Cemetery.

To view an extended obituary, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
