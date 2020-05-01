Curtis Rudisell
Brazil - Curtis E. Rudisell, 70, of Brazil, Indiana, passed away on April 30, 2020 at St. Vincent Clay Hospital following an apparent heart attack.
Curtis was born on February 21, 1950, in Beech Grove, Indiana the son of Chester and Martha (Leonard) Rudisell. Curtis graduated from Emmerich Manual High School with the class of 1968. He worked for Citizens Energy in Indianapolis.
Due to current regulations, his family will be holding private family services on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 2:00pm with Howard Hughes officiating. Burial will follow at Calcutta Cemetery.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 1 to May 3, 2020.