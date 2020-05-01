Curtis Rudisell
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Curtis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Curtis Rudisell

Brazil - Curtis E. Rudisell, 70, of Brazil, Indiana, passed away on April 30, 2020 at St. Vincent Clay Hospital following an apparent heart attack.

Curtis was born on February 21, 1950, in Beech Grove, Indiana the son of Chester and Martha (Leonard) Rudisell. Curtis graduated from Emmerich Manual High School with the class of 1968. He worked for Citizens Energy in Indianapolis.

Due to current regulations, his family will be holding private family services on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 2:00pm with Howard Hughes officiating. Burial will follow at Calcutta Cemetery.

Visit www.lawson-millerchapel.com to light a candle in his memory.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
French Funeral Home
421 East National Avenue
Brazil, IN 47834
(812) 446-2206
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved