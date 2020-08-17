Curtis W. McCauley
Curtis W. McCauley passed away on August 15, 2020 of complications resulting from early-onset Alzheimer's. He was preceded by his parents Dale E. McCauley and Betty Jean (McCauley) Fish. Curtis is survived by his step-mother, Ann (Hile) McCauley of Venice, FL; his sister Janie McCauley-Myers and brother-in-law David McCauley-Myers, of Middletown, OH; his brother Scott McCauley and sister-in-law Diane McCauley, of Fort Wayne, IN; his nieces Nici Doty, Megan and Mallory McCauley; and his great-nieces Katryna and Savannah Daniels.
Curtis grew up in North Manchester, IN and graduated from Manchester High School in 1979. As a kid with insatiable curiosity, Curtis learned computer science largely by hanging out at the college computer lab where his father was a professor. While still in high school, Curtis began taking flying lessons and earned a Private Pilot's license in 1982. He graduated from Harvard University in 1984, after which he worked in Massachusetts as a software engineer to help finance his education. In 1991 Curtis earned his law degree from the University of Michigan.
Curtis practiced law with the firm of Ice Miller in Indianapolis from 1992-2007, becoming a partner in 1999. His legal practice focused on commercial litigation, and in one case on appeal before the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, Curtis's knowledge of computers helped him secure a favorable ruling that supported maintaining the GNU/Linux operating system as a free and open system.
Curtis had a brilliant mind that he used tirelessly to help others; he was an intrepid older brother always on the lookout for some new adventure; and he was a loyal friend with a great sense of humor.
