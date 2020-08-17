1/1
Curtis W. McCauley
Curtis W. McCauley

Curtis W. McCauley passed away on August 15, 2020 of complications resulting from early-onset Alzheimer's. He was preceded by his parents Dale E. McCauley and Betty Jean (McCauley) Fish. Curtis is survived by his step-mother, Ann (Hile) McCauley of Venice, FL; his sister Janie McCauley-Myers and brother-in-law David McCauley-Myers, of Middletown, OH; his brother Scott McCauley and sister-in-law Diane McCauley, of Fort Wayne, IN; his nieces Nici Doty, Megan and Mallory McCauley; and his great-nieces Katryna and Savannah Daniels.

Curtis grew up in North Manchester, IN and graduated from Manchester High School in 1979. As a kid with insatiable curiosity, Curtis learned computer science largely by hanging out at the college computer lab where his father was a professor. While still in high school, Curtis began taking flying lessons and earned a Private Pilot's license in 1982. He graduated from Harvard University in 1984, after which he worked in Massachusetts as a software engineer to help finance his education. In 1991 Curtis earned his law degree from the University of Michigan.

Curtis practiced law with the firm of Ice Miller in Indianapolis from 1992-2007, becoming a partner in 1999. His legal practice focused on commercial litigation, and in one case on appeal before the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, Curtis's knowledge of computers helped him secure a favorable ruling that supported maintaining the GNU/Linux operating system as a free and open system.

Curtis had a brilliant mind that he used tirelessly to help others; he was an intrepid older brother always on the lookout for some new adventure; and he was a loyal friend with a great sense of humor.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020 at Grandstaff-Hentgen Bender Chapel, 207 W. Main Street, North Manchester, IN, with Rev. Kurt Stout officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Cemetery, North Manchester. Friends may call from 9-10 a.m. Monday, at the funeral home.

Memorial donations can be made to: Cure Alzheimer's Fund at curealz.org, or Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org.

The memorial guestbook for Curtis can be signed on-line at grandstaff-hentgen.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service - Bender Chapel
AUG
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service - Bender Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service - Bender Chapel
207 W Main St
North Manchester, IN 46962
(260) 982-4393
