Curtis Willis
Indianapolis - Curtis "Bud" Milton Willis, 87 of Indianapolis passed away April 5, 2020. He was born May 28, 1932 in St. Charles, Virginia. Curtis was preceded in death by his wife, Hilda Willis and his daughter, Kim Stone. He was a long-time member of Fairfax Christian Church. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War, serving in the 7th Infantry. He was awarded two Purple Hearts. He retired from Olin Brass in 1993 and worked as a "Yellow Shirt" at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Curtis is survived by his daughters, Debbie (David) Fuller and Kathy (Bo) Rinks; grandchildren, Matthew Fuller, Leah Fuller, Nathan (April) Rinks, Ellen Fuller, Lee Stone, Alex Rinks, Curtis Turner, Justin Stone, Cynthia Stone; 13 great grandchildren.
A private family service will be held. Curtis will be interred at New Crown Cemetery in Indianapolis. Online condolences may be offered at usherfuneralhome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020