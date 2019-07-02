|
Cynthia Adams
Brownsburg - Cynthia J. Adams
79, Brownsburg, passed away July 1, 2019. She had been an insurance underwriter for various companies and agencies. She was a member of Kingsway Christian Church. Her husband Robert Adams and sister Margaret Ward preceded her in death. Survivors include children Julie Purdy, Jeffery Adams, Joseph Adams, John Adams and Kelly Adams; brothers John Clossey, Mike Clossey, Joe Clossey, and Pat Clossey; sister Betty Griewe; 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 10am to 12 noon Friday July 5, with funeral services there at 12 noon. Burial will be in West Ridge Park Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 2, 2019