Cynthia Ann Dinkins



Cynthia Ann Dinkins 64, passed away October 30, 2020. She is survived by one son Kevin Richardson and siblings. Public visitation will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 10-12pm with services to follow at Quincy J. Webster Funeral Chapel 4726 Century Plaza Rd, burial New Crown Cemetery. Final care and arrangements entrusted to Quincy J. Webster Funeral Chapel.









