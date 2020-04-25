|
|
Cynthia Byrne Schick
Indianapolis - Cynthia Byrne Schick, age 84, a resident of Indianapolis, passed away on April 22, 2020. She was born on August 5, 1935 to the late Robert William and Charlotte Reyer Byrne. A proud graduate of Shortridge High School, she made many lifelong friends there. Cynthia received her undergraduate degree in speech and hearing from Indiana University and her master's degree in education from Butler University. While at Indiana University, she became a member of Kappa Alpha Theta. She was truly a "Theta for a lifetime", forming deeply loyal bonds with her sisters which led to decades of service on House Corporations at Butler as well as DePauw University.
She began her career as a speech and hearing therapist in Indianapolis and later Virginia. After receiving her graduate degree, she was an elementary teacher for many years in the Carmel Clay School System. Cynthia was a dedicated educator who made a positive impact on countless children's lives at both Mohawk Trails and Orchard Park elementaries. She concluded her career in education as a supervisor for student teachers with Butler University, a job she truly loved.
A member of the Indianapolis Garden Club and Nora Elementary PTO, she also enjoyed volunteering with The Little Sisters of the Poor. Cynthia was a dedicated member of the Children's Museum Guild for decades and her service with the Guild brought much happiness and enduring friendships. In addition to her volunteer activities, she was also a member, at various times, of Woodland Country Club, Meridian Hills Country Club, Indianapolis Athletic Club and the Columbia Club.
Cynthia is survived by her husband of 37 years; James F. Schick, children Joan (Timothy) Miller and Thomas (Jamie) Miller and stepchildren Timothy J. Schick and Teri (Jeff) Toler. Also surviving are her grandchildren; Jennifer (Michael) Triplett, Amy (Brad) Powlen, Sally (Nicholas) Schellinger, Timothy Miller Jr., Katherine (Kyle) Teague, Annmarie Toler, James Toler and Amy Toler. Her eight great-grandchildren brought her special joy. Always thoughtful and kind, she lovingly curated the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She had a very close bond with her siblings; Anne Byrne Rust (deceased), Jennifer Byrne Clark, Robert William (Nancy) Byrne Jr., and K. Kerry (Mary Ann) Byrne. Growing up on New Jersey Street, the Byrne family shared wonderful years together with long remembered experiences from simple neighborhood adventures to magical summers in Canada. Capable, caring and eternally helpful, Cynthia was never happier than when surrounded by loved ones. She leaves behind a host of family and friends who already miss her deeply and will cherish their memories of her forever.
The family would like to extend their most sincere gratitude to the staff at Hooverwood who provided such compassionate care for Cynthia, their dedication and bravery were truly admirable.
A Mass and public Memorial will be held in the future as safety allows. You are invited to visit the website www.leppertmortuary.com where you may share a memory of Cynthia or make a memorial contribution to the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority Foundation, The Children's Museum or Saint Luke Catholic Pre-School Program . Leppert Mortuary, Nora Chapel assisting with arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020