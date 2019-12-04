|
Cynthia Helen Stempfel Nelson
Indianapolis - After 81 years of a life filled with love and caring, Cynthia Helen Stempfel Nelson passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 3, 2019.
Cyndy was born in Indianapolis on November 19, 1938, blessed with a doting family where she was the apple of her father's eye, Rudolph Stempfel. She was very proud of her local German heritage, especially when Kurt Vonnegut mentioned meeting her as a child in a letter after visiting her family. A graduate of Shortridge High School class of '56, Cyndy worked over 20 years as a pediatric dental assistant alongside Dr. John Gilchrist. The highlight of her career was being a USAirways reservationist for more than two decades, where she developed a love for travel and explored many great destinations with good friends. She considered her greatest achievement to be raising her daughter, Victoria, for whom she gave every ounce of love and opportunity. She so loved Vicki and her husband, John Kennedy—serving as the #1 champion of their careers and life together. Her ultimate joy was her granddaughters, Hannah and Grace Kennedy. She was immensely proud to see them graduate, advance their careers and marry their perfect partners, Aaron Winer and Cameron Wallin.
An obsessed Santa collector and thrift shop aficionado, Cyndy was beloved for her feisty spirit, contagious smile and electric blue eyeshadow. She will be dearly missed by her best friend and partner-in-crime, Patty Hoffman, whom she met later in life even though they grew up across the street from one another. She loved organizing social events and being with her friends and neighbors at Nora Commons. Cyndy battled heart disease and its complications for many years. She faced much adversity throughout her life but always put caring for others first. We extend our sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses and caregivers that allowed us the chance to enjoy the quality time we had together, especially Dr. Bruce Waller, Dr. Randall Horine and St. Vincent's Hospice.
It's not easy saying goodbye to a beloved mother, grandma and friend but we are so immensely grateful to have had her in our lives. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, December 6 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel, 740 E. 86th Street. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel at Second Presbyterian Church, 7700 North Meridian Street. Memorial donations may be made in her honor to the Athenaeum Foundation, www.athenaeumfoundation.org. Online condolence's can be made at www.leppermortuary.com
