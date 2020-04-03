Services
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
(317) 881-2514
Cynthia Hope Kimbro


1960 - 2020
Cynthia Hope Kimbro Obituary
Cynthia Hope Kimbro

Indianapolis - Age 59 passed away into the arms of her Heavenly Father on March 31, 2020. Cindy is survived by- sister, Dona (Kimbro) Napier and sister, Judy (Kimbro) Widmer (Don) and brother Steve Kimbro (Lisa). She is also survived by eight nieces and nephews, ten great-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. In light of the current pandemic, there will be no visitation or funeral. The family plans to have a Celebration of Life tentatively scheduled for June 2020 at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel. You are invited to read Cindy's full obituary at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com, where you may sing the guest book and leave a personal message for the family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
