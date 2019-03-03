Cynthia June Lyon



Danville - Cynthia June Lyon, 72, Danville, passed away peacefully February 19, 2019, at her country home, with her husband of 46 years, Ron, by her side. She was born to the late Raymond and Fern Wilson in Evansville, Indiana.



Cynthia was a graduate of Reitz High School in Evansville, the University of Evansville, and Indiana University. After more than 40 years of teaching, she retired from the Wayne Township School System.



Cynthia shared with her husband a love of the great outdoors, their horses, and especially their therapy dogs.



She was instrumental in establishing an Indiana Chapter of Therapy Dogs International. Her therapy dogs, Tucker, Elle Mae, Jesse B., and Willarose have provided thousands of hours to several Hendricks County schools and retirement communities. They also had a very special relationship with the patients and staff of Hendricks Regional Hospital.



Cynthia was a charter member of the R.C.C.



Survivors include her husband, Ron; sister-in-law, Diane (Rick) Weisheit; brother-in-law, Jack Lyon; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Earl (Judy) Woodall.



A Celebration of Cynthia's Life will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019, 1 3 p.m., at the Washington Township Park, Pavilion Center, 435 Whipple Lane, Avon, IN 46123 (www.washtingtontwpparks.org) . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hendricks County Humane Society http://hendrickscountyhumanesociety.org/donate/ or to the Indy Humane Animal Shelter https://indyhumane.org/get_involved/donate/ . Arrangements are being handled by the Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 3, 2019