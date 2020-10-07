Cynthia Kay DixonCarmel, Indiana - Cynthia Kay Dixon, 68, passed away October 3, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Cyndi was born September 6, 1952, in Columbus, IN to the late George and Jackie Murphy. She graduated from Columbus High School and attended Purdue University where she met her future husband, Stephen Bradley Dixon. Cyndi excelled at anything she set her sites on; from retail gift store management to being the backbone of a gift store sales and marketing company as the office manager. Her passion was for volunteering. Cyndi spent 40 years with the Children's Bureau Auxiliary, throwing herself into various roles to help at-risk children and families in central Indiana. She also spent 10 years as her neighborhood homeowners association president. Cyndi's strength of character, her sense of humor, her perseverance in the face of difficulty, her positive attitude, and her loving spirit will long be remembered by all who knew her. Cyndi's greatest role was that of Wife/Mom/Nana. Cyndi made her kids and grandkids the top priority in her life. She was always on the sidelines of sporting events, recitals, and concerts. Whatever her family was doing, she was there cheering them on. Cyndi is survived by her husband of 49 years, Stephen, two sons and daughters-in-law, Brad and Melissa Dixon and Scott and Kelli Dixon, 6 grandchildren, Preston, Ella, Reese, Cora, Kyna and Bryn Dixon, and siblings Donna Murphy, Betsy (Murphy) Voss, Mike Murphy and Brian Murphy.A memorial gathering will be held Sunday, October 11th from 2pm - 4pm at Leppert Mortuary (740 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Children's Bureau Auxiliary or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.