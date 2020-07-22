Cynthia Lou Leinhos
Cynthia Lou Pace Leinhos, (Cindy) 66 of Westfield, passed away on Saturday July 18, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born on November 12, 1953 in Indianapolis, IN to the late William W. and Peggy L. Pace of Carmel. She was a 1972 graduate of Carmel High School and attended Franklin College. She loved outdoor sports, including track, and spent much of her time riding and showing her horses. She also loved to camp, fish, shoot, ride motorcycles, travel and work on her 1973 Camaro. In addition, she learned to fly, loved to attend fly-ins with her Dad and was released to solo in a single engine plane.
She went to work in the family business, Topics Newspapers, Inc, eventually becoming General Manager. Since 2007, she had been employed at Environmental Field Services, where she was Office Administrator.
Cindy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren who affectionately called her "Grandma Cece".
Cynthia is survived by her son, Joseph "Denny" (Jordan) Leinhos; grandchildren, Ayden and Camryn Leinhos; and sisters, Patti (Mike) Lewis and Sandy (Jeff) Dunham. She is preceded in passing by her sister, Peggy Sue Pace.
Friends and family gathered on Thursday, July 23 at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel (325 E. Carmel Dr., Carmel, IN 46032), where a service celebrating Cindy's life followed. The Reverend Patrick Propst was the officiant. Memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society for Hamilton County. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
