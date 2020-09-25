1/1
Cynthia Purvis
Cynthia Purvis

Indianapolis - Cindy Pearson Purvis, 59 of Indianapolis passed away on September 25, 2020. She graduated from Plainfield High School, received her Bachelor's Degree from Butler University and her law degree from the Indiana University McKinney School of Law. She was a former partner at what is now known as Faegre Drinker Law Firm. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Richard "Dick" and Patricia Pearson. She is survived by her three children, Megan, Alex and Rachel Purvis; two grandsons, her sister, Claudia Pearson Earls; former husband, Derrick "Rick" Purvis. Memorial contributions may be made to the Easter Seals Crossroads Adult Daycare. Online condolences may be offered at usherfuneralhome.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
