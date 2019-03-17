|
|
Cynthia Skehan
Indianapolis - Cynthia "Cindy" Skehan, age 77, passed away March 13, 2019. She was born in Jeffersonville, IN on September 22, 1941. Cindy taught school in Brownsburg, IN and later started a catering business which she ran for 25 years with Louise Collet and Mary Ann Klein. She was very involved with her children, Jenny and Rob Skehan and her grandchildren, Abby Lewis and Natalie and Parker Skehan. She was secretary of the Lake Kesslerwood East Association. She enjoyed the theatre and was a member of the Indiana Repertory Society. She was a 50 year member of Meridian Street United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Michael Skehan; her children, Jenny Skehan (Ryan Lewis) and Rob Skehan (Melissa); her grandchildren, Abby Lewis, Natalie and Parker Skehan; and her sister, Elizabeth Ahlemann.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary, 2126 E. 71st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220. Family will begin receiving visitors at 12:00 pm until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to organizations that feed the hungry, such as St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry or Gleaners Food Bank.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2019