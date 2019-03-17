Services
Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary
2126 East 71st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
(317) 257-4271
For more information about
Cynthia Skehan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary
2126 East 71st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary
2126 East 71st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Skehan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Skehan


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cynthia Skehan Obituary
Cynthia Skehan

Indianapolis - Cynthia "Cindy" Skehan, age 77, passed away March 13, 2019. She was born in Jeffersonville, IN on September 22, 1941. Cindy taught school in Brownsburg, IN and later started a catering business which she ran for 25 years with Louise Collet and Mary Ann Klein. She was very involved with her children, Jenny and Rob Skehan and her grandchildren, Abby Lewis and Natalie and Parker Skehan. She was secretary of the Lake Kesslerwood East Association. She enjoyed the theatre and was a member of the Indiana Repertory Society. She was a 50 year member of Meridian Street United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Michael Skehan; her children, Jenny Skehan (Ryan Lewis) and Rob Skehan (Melissa); her grandchildren, Abby Lewis, Natalie and Parker Skehan; and her sister, Elizabeth Ahlemann.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary, 2126 E. 71st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220. Family will begin receiving visitors at 12:00 pm until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to organizations that feed the hungry, such as St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry or Gleaners Food Bank.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now