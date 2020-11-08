D. C. "Jack" Harrison
Indianapolis - D. C. "Jack" Harrison, 93, of Indianapolis passed away November 6, 2020. He was born January 1, 1927 in Westmoreland, Tennessee to the late Wylie Leslie and Dovie Harrison. Jack worked hard all his life to support his family as a Teamster, Local 716. Jack married his first , Mary (Stuard) Harrison, and together they raised their two children. In his spare time he could be found hunting rabbits, or supporting his grandchildren and great grandchildren at all of their extra-curricular activities. He loved to talk on the phone with his family and friends. Jack was a great father and a hero to his grandchildren. He was tickled pink when his newest great-great grandchild was brought into this world just last month. Jack was loved by many and will be dearly missed. Jack will be fondly remembered by his second wife, Delores Harrison; children, Doyle (Bonnie) Harrison, and Janice Morris; grandchildren, Mark Harrison, Krista (Greg) Riddle, Sarah Morris, Elizabeth (Kelly) Leffler; eight great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; three siblings and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and first wife, Jack was preceded in death by his sisters, Helen Knight and Bonnie Harrison.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, November 11 from 11:00am - 2:00pm at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 1977 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, Indiana 46143 with service to follow at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers contributions in Jack's name may go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/1zz2a3iktc?sharetype=teams&member=4558834&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=4d616a03f8004064a45aaa298e587d82
