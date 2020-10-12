D. James "Jim" Doub



D. James "Jim" Doub, 96, went to his eternal reward on Thursday, October 8, 2020, in Greenwood, Indiana.



Jim was born on July 8, 1924, in Whiteland, Indiana, to the late Harry Doub and Martha (Bagby) Doub.



Jim was a lifelong farmer with a love for planting seeds and nurturing them to fruition. He began farming as a child on his family farm using teams of horses to break ground and plant. This planted the seed for a lifetime love of horses. He made the transition to tractors and lived to see the computerized planters and combines of his grandsons. It pleased him to help in his later years by driving a truck and hauling in harvested grain for them. After deciding to sell his milk cows, he worked for Purolator Courier for eleven years, rising to the position of District Operations Manager over a four-state area. The seeds were planted for beginning his own courier business, Expedited Courtier, and continuing it for seven years, eventually selling it to American Fletcher National Bank. His other jobs included driving a school bus for eight years when his daughters were young and driving a truck for Stokely Van Camp in his early marriage years. He was a hard worker and planted the seeds in his children and grandchildren of giving every job your best effort.



Jim was an accomplished horseman. He raised and trained several breeds throughout his life. Along with his daughters, he participated in horse shows and parades throughout the state. He taught his daughters to feed, care for, and build bonds with horses, cows, pigs, sheep, goats and chickens on their family farm. He loved vegetable gardening and enjoyed planting new varieties of seeds in his large garden. It pleased him greatly to deliver sweet corn, green beans, tomatoes, cabbage and strawberries to family, friends, and neighbors. He also grew many varieties of flowers and loved to mow his lawn and do yard work of all kinds. Jim was a highly skilled mechanic and could often be found working on and repairing his farming equipment. Above all, he was a true family man and cherished spending time with his children and grandchildren at family gatherings. He always had time for those he loved. He planted seeds of love, acceptance, security, honesty, and humor in those fortunate enough to be his children and grandchildren. He was adored by every one of them.



Jim is survived by his two daughters, Deborah Kelsay of Whiteland, Indiana, and June Anne (Marshall) Burns of Auburn, Alabama; seven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.



Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife and biggest supporter of 72 years, Margaret (Dine) Doub; his parents; his sister, Ruth Anne Callon; his granddaughter, Marsha Burns Burney; and his son-in-law, Merrill Kelsay.



Jim will be laid to rest at a private family ceremony and the seeds he planted will live on in future generations.



Arrangements are entrusted to Jessen Funeral Homes & Crematory ~ Whiteland Chapel









