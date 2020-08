Or Copy this URL to Share

Indianapolis - Dailon L. Harris, age 19, Indianapolis, passed away August 12th. Funeral Service will be August 22nd at 12 Noon in Pleasant Union Missionary Baptist Church. Friends may call August 21st from 5 pm - 8 pm in Craig & Glazebrooks Funeral Home. Burial Crown Hill Cemetery.









