Daisy Dorothy Riley-Lloyd
Indianapolis - Daisy Dorothy Riley-Lloyd, 95, was born October 15, 1923 in Lawrence, Kansas to Nettie Henrie and Hiram Riley and died peacefully on May 15, 2019 in Indianapolis surrounded by family.
At seventeen, Daisy moved to Washington, D.C. She attended Howard University where she graduated with a B.S. in Economics. While in Washington, Daisy worked as a researcher at the Library of Congress. Being surrounded by PhDs in various fields sparked her passion for education.
While in D.C., Daisy met Frank P. Lloyd, an intern at Howard Medical School. They married in 1949 and moved to Indianapolis in 1952. Their thirty-seven-year union resulted in many achievements among them their four children Shelley, Frank, Jr., Riley and Karen Ann.
With the rise of the civil rights movement, Daisy was asked by the Democratic Party of Indiana to seek office in the general Assembly. She became the first black woman elected to serve in the Indiana General Assembly of 1965. While serving in the General Assembly, Daisy was diagnosed with breast cancer. During her recovery, she was televised from her hospital room reassuring her constituents that she would return to work. She was one of the first women to share her experience with breast cancer publicly in Indiana.
After leaving the general assembly, she turned her attention to real estate. She obtained valuable work experience with the real estate firm owned by W.T. Ray, a prominent businessman and civic leader. In the early 1970's, Daisy started Northside Realty and helped challenge and open the multiple listing associations to black realtors. Her persistence helped open the housing market for black families in Indianapolis.
As a proponent of life-long learning, Daisy obtained an M.A in Psychology and Religion from the Christian Theological Seminary/Butler University in 1979; and earned her PhD from Purdue University in Human Development and Family Studies in 1985. Upon completing her doctoral studies, Daisy taught family sociology at IUPUI and established a counseling practice focused on supporting women facing life transitions.
Following fifteen years of community and professional work, and once again facing the challenge of breast cancer, she felt the need to deepen her faith and strengthen her spiritual connections. Daisy began sponsoring spiritual retreats for women and curating an art collection focused on spirituality. In 2002, Daisy was able to combine both her faith and love of art by obtaining a D. Min. from United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio. Her dissertation was titled Visual Art as a Tool for Spiritual Direction.
Over a span of 50 years, Daisy served on many of the community boards responsible for allocating medical, financial, housing, social, cultural and educational resources to the citizens of our community. She was a founding member of the Butler Tarkington Neighborhood Association and the Center for Leadership Development. Daisy served as a member of the Commission for Higher Education and was a Commissioner of the Public Housing Authority.
Daisy served on countless other Boards including the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Community Service Council, YMCA Foundation, Wishard Hospital, the first Advisory Board of IUPUI, Indianapolis Historical Landmark Commission, Indianapolis Symphony Board, Indianapolis Opera Society, Municipal Arts Council, Minority Business Commission, Fatima Retreat House, Catholic Social Services, and Visitors Board of Butler University.
She was a life member of the NAACP, Platinum member of the Indianapolis Chapter of the Links, a member of the Northeasterners, The Book Lovers Club, Dialogue and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.
Through the years Daisy received many awards for her civic and academic achievements. She had the honor of receiving the Sagamore on the Wabash Award from three governors: Governor Matthew Welsh, Governor Evan Bayh and Governor Mitch Daniels. She was voted as one of the distinguished alumni from Purdue University, and she and her family received the Spirit Award from the Madam C.J. Walker Center. Most recently, in 2015 Daisy received the Trailblazer Award from the Central Indiana Real Estate Association and in 2016, was inducted into the Butler Tarkington Neighborhood Association Hall of Fame.
Left to cherish her memories are her children and their spouses/partners- Shelley Lloyd-Hankinson, Ph.D. and Holbrook Hankinson, Ph.D.; Frank P. Lloyd, M.D., M.B.A. and Bettye-Jo Rawls-Lloyd, M.D.; Riley P. Lloyd, M.D. and Ellen Stegemann: and Karen Ann Lloyd, Esq., her grandchildren - Holbrook Hankinson III; Frank P. Lloyd III and Courtnye R. Lloyd, Ph.D. Candidate; R. Evan Lloyd and Joseph B. Lloyd (their mother, Joset Wright-Lacy, Esq.), and Meghan J. Stegemann; Maya L, Jenkins, Kara L. Jenkins; Aminah E. Jenkins and Azania E. Jenkins (and their father, Manotti L. Jenkins) along with other relatives and friends whom she dearly loved.
Visitation will take place Thursday, May 23 from 5:30 - 7:30 pm at Stuart Mortuary. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, May 24 at 10:30 am at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Interment will take place at Crown Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her memory to Purdue University School, Center for Leadership Development (CLD) or St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 19, 2019