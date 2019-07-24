|
|
Dale A. Larrison
Brownsburg IN - Dale Albert Larrison, 92, passed away July 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Louise Larrison and brother, George Larrison. He is survived by his sister, Pauline (Richard) Griffin; brothers, Marvin Leon (Roberta), Paul and Richard (Judy) Larrison; over 50 nieces and nephews. Dale was a WWII and Korean War Navy Veteran. He drove a truck for A & H Trucking Co. Visitation will be 4pm-8pm Thursday July 25, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway. Services will be 11:30am Friday July 26, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway. Entombment will be in West Ridge Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 24, 2019