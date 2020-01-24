|
|
Dale B. Day
Plainfield - Dale B. Day, 85, of Plainfield, passed away on January 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rex & Ethel Day, of Flora, IN. Dale was born in Mishawaka in 1934 and graduated from Flora High School in Indiana in 1952. He was a Navy Veteran, serving from 1952-1955. He married his high school sweetheart, Donna (Oyler) in 1955. He graduated from Indiana University in 1959. Dale was a freight sales manager for McLean Tucking, Overland Trucking and Marten Transportation. He was also a co-owner & operator of The Blazer Restaurant for more than 20 years. Dale is survived by his wife of 65 years, Donna, brother, Dean (Ginny) Day of Carmel, IN, 4 children, Kevin (Cindy) Day of Ft. Wayne, Kent (Tricia) Day of Plainfield, Shari Day of Indianapolis and Sharla (Brian) Holsclaw of Plainfield, 3 grandchildren, Kyle (Jen) Day of Nashville, TN, Dylan and Blake Holsclaw of Plainfield. Per Dale's wishes, no services will be held. Dale donated his body to Indiana University School of Medicine for research. Contributions may be made to The Gathering Together, 147 N. Center Street, Plainfield, IN, 46168.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020