- - Dale Barton Near A great family man passed away peacefully at the age of 88 with Babs, the "love of his life", at his side on August 16, 2019. Dale had been married to his soulmate for over 43 years. He was born on June 12, 1931 in Detroit, Michigan. After graduating from Michigan State, he served in the US Air Force. After serving, Dale spent his illustrious business career in management for Union Carbide. Dale has been active in his Veterans' service club, NRA, and St Luke's Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Near, three daughters, Deborah Scott (Judd Scott), Sheryl Near, Kimberly Near, stepdaughter Deni Petticrew (Paul Petticrew), stepson Brad Shaw (Susan Shaw), four grandchildren, and three great granddaughters. Dr. Carver McGriff will conduct a "Celebration of Life" service at 11:00 am on Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Luke's Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to support.woundedwarriorproject.org
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 20, 2019