Dale Bay
1936 - 2020
Dale Bay

Indianapolis - Dale Bay, 83, passed away on October 16, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. He was born on November 11,1936, to Fred and Hazel (Snyder) Bay. He was one of twelve children and is preceded in death by brothers, David, Paul, Elsa, Orín, Clarence, Dean (twin); and sisters, Thelma Leffler, Margaret Coffey, Leona Cox, and Esther Lucas. He was married to the love of his life, Patricia Rice Bay, for 46 years. She preceded him on September 6th, 2012.

Dale retired from Arvin Industries after 43 years. For 40 of these years he had perfect attendance. He was a member of the former New Anointing Church.

Dale was an amazing husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed going to church, sports, eating and being with family. He was loved beyond measure.

He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Gross; sons, Daniel Bay of Indianapolis, Robert (Jill) Bay of Mooresville, stepson, Thomas Fidler of Indianapolis; daughters, Pamela Bay (Greg Spratt), Sandra (James) Hensley, both of Indianapolis, and Debby Rogers of Brown County; 30 grandchildren; 49 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.

His son, Leslie Fidler; and daughter, Betty Jo Winters; and four grandsons, also precede him. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at G. H. Herrmann Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN. A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday at 1:00 PM. Dale will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
OCT
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
