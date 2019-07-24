Services
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Following Services
Dale Cooper Obituary
Dale Cooper

Indianapolis - Dale Lynn Cooper, born on May 8th 1957, passed away on July 19th, 2019 at the age of 62. Dale had a lifelong career as a plumber, and was the business owner of D.L. Cooper Plumbing. He will be fondly remembered by family and friends as an avid hunter, outdoorsman, and Harley enthusiast. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Woodard and Norma Cooper, and his brother, Douglas Cooper. He is survived by his brother, Darryl Cooper, his two sisters, Debra Bueno and Donna Smith, his three children, Laura Kelly, Jason Cooper and Shelby Cooper, and his three grandchildren, Reagan Kelly, Cooper Kelly, and Indy Cooper.

Visitation and funeral services will be held at Indiana Funeral Care at 2433 E. Main St., Greenwood, IN 46143. Visitation will be on July 25th from 4-6pm. Funeral will be held immediately following visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Trust for Public Land at https://secure.tpl.org/site/Donation2?9210.donation=form1&df_id=9210&mfc_pref=T.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 24, 2019
