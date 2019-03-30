|
|
Dale E. Bastin
Greenwood - Dale E. Bastin, 69, of Greenwood, passed away on March 27, 2019. He was born May 30, 1949 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late William and Mary Josephine Bastin.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Dale retired in 2003 after 37 years of service from Allisons/Rolls Royce.
He was also a member of the Prospect Masonic Lodge #714 F & AM; Murat Shrine, and Scottish Rite; American Legion Post #252; and UAW #933.
He is survived by his wife, Pattie (McGinley) Bastin; son, Jeremy Bastin; sister, Joyce Ann (Tom) Kelly; grandchildren, Hailey Bastin and Dylan Bastin; brother-in-laws, Marty McGinley and John McGinley; sister-in-law, Susan McCain; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Monday at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis. Funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 AM Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 30, 2019