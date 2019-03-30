Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Bastin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale E. Bastin


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dale E. Bastin Obituary
Dale E. Bastin

Greenwood - Dale E. Bastin, 69, of Greenwood, passed away on March 27, 2019. He was born May 30, 1949 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late William and Mary Josephine Bastin.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Dale retired in 2003 after 37 years of service from Allisons/Rolls Royce.

He was also a member of the Prospect Masonic Lodge #714 F & AM; Murat Shrine, and Scottish Rite; American Legion Post #252; and UAW #933.

He is survived by his wife, Pattie (McGinley) Bastin; son, Jeremy Bastin; sister, Joyce Ann (Tom) Kelly; grandchildren, Hailey Bastin and Dylan Bastin; brother-in-laws, Marty McGinley and John McGinley; sister-in-law, Susan McCain; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Monday at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis. Funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 AM Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now