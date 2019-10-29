|
|
Dale Emerson McNamara
Fountaintown - Dale Emerson McNamara, 83, of Fountaintown passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at MHP Medical Center in Shelbyville.
He was born July 14, 1936, in Marion County, the son of Clyde E. and Carrie E. (Tanner) McNamara. On October 29, 1977, he married Carolyn Mosiman, and she survives.
In addition to Carolyn, Dale is survived by his daughter, Dana Fields and husband, Christopher, of Shelbyville. He was blessed to have special little friends, Riley Legan and Drew Legan, in his life, who were like grandchildren to him. Other survivors include sisters-in-law, Leslie Glidewell of Fayetteville, Georgia, and Karen McNamara of Fountaintown; several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews; and many lifelong friends.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Delbert McNamara; and son, James "Jimmy" Koch.
He graduated in 1954 from Moral Township High School and attended various trade schools.
Dale was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard, serving for nine years.
He was a farmer and carpenter. Dale was also the Shelby County Building Inspector for over 10 years.
Dale attended the Fountaintown Christian Church.
He was a member of Union Local No. 301 Carpenter Millwrights.
Dale enjoyed reading books, including reading the entire Bible. He also enjoyed discussing local history. Dale was a storyteller, told great jokes and was very witty.
He also leaves behind his dog, Molly.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Freeman Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Carmony-Ewing Chapel, 819 S. Harrison St. in Shelbyville.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the funeral home, with Pastors Joshua Hahn and Michael Smith officiating.
Interment will be at New Palestine Cemetery in New Palestine.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fountaintown Christian Church, 797 W. Brookville Road, Fountaintown, Indiana 46130, Autism Speaks, PO Box 180214, Utica, Michigan 48318 or Prader-Willi Syndrome Association, 8588 Potter Park Drive, Suite 500, Sarasota, Florida 34238.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019