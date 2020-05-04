Dale Gordon Moore



Crestwood - Dale Gordon Moore, 76, of Crestwood, passed away April 25, 2020. Dale was born to the late Scott and Vada Moore in Moline, Illinois. Dale always wanted to be a father, policeman and a soldier and he made all of those aspirations come true. He enlisted in the US Navy and served as an E3 Corpsman. Years later he enlisted in the US Army Reserve and attained the rank of Command Sergeant Major retired with over 30 years service. In 1969 he became an Indianapolis Police Officer, he was a patrolman in Traffic both in cars and on motorcycle. In addition to his Traffic duties, he was called upon to provide security and escort duties from US Presidents, foreign diplomats, celebrities and to all manner of community events. He was a member of the Indianapolis Police Department Drill Team, performing all over the country both as a riding member and Drill Master.



Dale is father to Dan, DeeDee, Cindy, Heather and Gary and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also sponsored foreign exchange students Jean, Brandt and Theresa becoming their US father during their stay and has remained an important part of their lives.



He is survived by his wife, Arcelia (Sanchez) Moore, and siblings, Loretta, Terri and Reta. At this time due to COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, Radcliff, KY. Memorial condolences are encouraged by leaving messages on social media sites. At a later date a memorial mass will be scheduled at Immaculate Conception Church , LaGrange, KY followed by a reception when family and friends may gather together. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store