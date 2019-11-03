Services
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 353-6101
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Hawkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Hawkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale Hawkins Obituary
Dale Hawkins

Indianapolis - Dale Hawkins, 88, passed away November 1, 2019. Dale was born in Indianapolis to Sherman and Grace (Moran) Hawkins. He was a lifelong member of St. Therese of the Little Flower Catholic Church and had retired from Indiana Bell after 41 years. He was a member of the Pioneers Club.

Dale is survived by children, Dennis (Karen) Hawkins, Gary (Tina) Hawkins, Toni (Jim) Page, Kristi (Kevin) Koers, Jerry (Vicki) Hawkins; 21, grandchildren; several great grandchildren; brother, Daniel Hawkins, daughters-in-law, Cathy and Robin Hawkins, and several nieces and nephews.

Dale was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Patricia Paula (Tunis) Hawkins; sons, Michael and Jeffrey Hawkins; brothers, Gene and Jimmy Hawkins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11 am at Little Flower Catholic Church with visitation from 9:30 -11 am. Burial will be at Washington Park East Cemetery, Services entrusted to Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Little Flower Catholic Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -