Dale Hawkins
Indianapolis - Dale Hawkins, 88, passed away November 1, 2019. Dale was born in Indianapolis to Sherman and Grace (Moran) Hawkins. He was a lifelong member of St. Therese of the Little Flower Catholic Church and had retired from Indiana Bell after 41 years. He was a member of the Pioneers Club.
Dale is survived by children, Dennis (Karen) Hawkins, Gary (Tina) Hawkins, Toni (Jim) Page, Kristi (Kevin) Koers, Jerry (Vicki) Hawkins; 21, grandchildren; several great grandchildren; brother, Daniel Hawkins, daughters-in-law, Cathy and Robin Hawkins, and several nieces and nephews.
Dale was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Patricia Paula (Tunis) Hawkins; sons, Michael and Jeffrey Hawkins; brothers, Gene and Jimmy Hawkins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11 am at Little Flower Catholic Church with visitation from 9:30 -11 am. Burial will be at Washington Park East Cemetery, Services entrusted to Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Little Flower Catholic Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019