|
|
Dale O. Little
Indianapolis - On May 27th, Dale Owen McKeague Little passed away after her long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born in Phoenix, Arizona on January 6, 1945 to the late John Garmony and Katherine Tomey McKeague. Dale grew up in Elnora, Indiana and then later in Indianapolis. She is a graduate of Indiana State University and she worked for 32 years as a medical technologist - the last 25 years at Riley Children's Hospital where she specialized in Hematology/Oncology.
Dale's daughter Megan (George) Buskirk preceded her in death.
Dale is survived by her loving husband, James F. Little DDS of 50 years; her son, Jonathan Little and her daughter, Allison (Jason) Buckingham; her grandkids, Kai, Marley, and Sol Buckingham; Lucy Little; and Murphy, George, and Lillian Buskirk; her sisters, Katherine Kesterson, Marion Stewart, and her twin sister Gail (Jim) Richardson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dale enjoyed, gardening, reading, and listening to music. She will be forever missed.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 2-4 PM followed by a Celebration of Life at 4:00 PM at Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel, 740 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dale's memory may be made to the , 50 E. 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 30, 2019