Dale R. Bancroft
Greenwood - Dale R. Bancroft, 76, of Greenwood passed away on April 15, 2020. Dale was born on September 22, 1943 in Michigan City to the late Albert and Althea Bancroft.
Dale enjoyed many sports, such as football, softball, fishing, and high school track (high hurdles!). He attended Indiana Central University where he played football. When adulthood arrived, he enjoyed working with EMS and teaching the First Responder class at the Law Enforcement Academy. He also trained numerous EMS individuals across the state of Indiana. He worked on the ambulance at Wishard, Myers Ambulance Service and Rural Metro Ambulance, from which he retired.
He was also an early member of the White River Township and the Greenwood Fire Departments.
He spent his spare time as a youth football coach and a scout leader.
Dale is survived by his loving wife, Judy Bancroft, children; Christina (Scott) Gibson, Devon (Stephanie) Bancroft, Amanda (David) Ballenger, and Jody (Doug) Sayer, as well as thirteen grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Dale is preceded in death by his son, Kerry Bancroft.
In the lieu of flowers donations should be made to The Greenwood Fire Foundation, 155 E. Main St., Greenwood, IN 46143. The Greenwood Fire family was supportive to Dale during his lifetime.
A memorial gathering will be held later this summer.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020