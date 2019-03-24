Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
8:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Oak Grove Cemetery
Washington, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Fields
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale R. Fields


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dale R. Fields Obituary
Dale R. Fields

Indianapolis - Dale R. Fields, 81, of Indianapolis, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather entered into eternal rest on March 22, 2019. Born on July 14, 1937 in Washington, Indiana to the late Robert K. and Maggie L. (McCall)

Dale leaves behind his loving wife, Marilyn (Thompson) Fields; daughters, Evelyn Ditchley (Bill Harrell, Jr.) and Ginger (Steve) Bradley; Grand children, Kevin (Mary) Fields, April (Jason) Gill, Rachael Ditchley, Thomas (Melissa) Hoover, Kathy Biekes, Donald Hoover, Nick (Whitney) Robertson and 12 great grand children.

Funeral services will be conducted at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, with visitation from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. A Graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27 at Oak Grove Cemetery, Washington, Indiana.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now