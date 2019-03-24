|
Dale R. Fields
Indianapolis - Dale R. Fields, 81, of Indianapolis, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather entered into eternal rest on March 22, 2019. Born on July 14, 1937 in Washington, Indiana to the late Robert K. and Maggie L. (McCall)
Dale leaves behind his loving wife, Marilyn (Thompson) Fields; daughters, Evelyn Ditchley (Bill Harrell, Jr.) and Ginger (Steve) Bradley; Grand children, Kevin (Mary) Fields, April (Jason) Gill, Rachael Ditchley, Thomas (Melissa) Hoover, Kathy Biekes, Donald Hoover, Nick (Whitney) Robertson and 12 great grand children.
Funeral services will be conducted at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, with visitation from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. A Graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27 at Oak Grove Cemetery, Washington, Indiana.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 24, 2019