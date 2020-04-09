|
Dallas Cordon Schnitzius
Indianapolis - Dallas Cordon Schnitzius died peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was 82 yrs. old. Dallas grew up in Indianapolis and graduated from Emmerich Manual High School in 1955. He met his lifelong sweetheart Phyllis Smith in the sixth grade and they were married December 7, 1957. He briefly attended Indiana University Bloomington before joining the Air Force Reserve where he was stationed in Chamblay, France during the Berlin Crisis. Upon his return home, he began his successful, lifelong career in the solid waste management business. He and his wife Phyllis were former members of Third Christian Church, East 91st Street Christian Church and most recently attended St. Luke's United Methodist Church. For many years, they divided their time between homes in Scottsdale, AZ and Geist Reservoir. Dallas was a longtime golf member of Hillcrest Country Club and active member of the City Club of Indianapolis (formally Gyro Club) (1995-2016) and The Junto of Indianapolis (1990-2020). In recent years, he enjoyed volunteer work at Riley Hospital for Children.
Dallas was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents Homer and Eleanor Schnitzius. He is survived by his wife Phyllis, brothers Ronald (Sally) and Jerry (Phyllis), two sons Todd Schnitzius (Portland) and Chris Edwards (Kimberly) and nine grandchildren - Lily, Estee, Avonlea, Sarah, Sophie, Krystal, Dallas, Chloe and Ruby.
Memorial services will be held at a later date at Leppert Mortuary & Crematory Services - Nora and Our Lady of Peace Cemetery. To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020