Mr. Damon Jones
Mr. Damon Jones, age 42 of Deltona, Florida, former resident of Indianapolis, passed away. Services for Mr. Jones will be Friday, November 29, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1301 North Goodlet Indianapolis Indiana 46222. Calling will be from 10:00 am until time of services. Burial will be in New Crown Cemetery. Services of comfort provided by Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. www.BluittandSon.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019