Services
Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home
5252 E. 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
(317) 923-2381
For more information about
Damon Jones
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
1301 North Goodlet
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
1301 North Goodlet
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Damon Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Damon Jones


1977 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Damon Jones Obituary
Mr. Damon Jones

Mr. Damon Jones, age 42 of Deltona, Florida, former resident of Indianapolis, passed away. Services for Mr. Jones will be Friday, November 29, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1301 North Goodlet Indianapolis Indiana 46222. Calling will be from 10:00 am until time of services. Burial will be in New Crown Cemetery. Services of comfort provided by Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. www.BluittandSon.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Damon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -