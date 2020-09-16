Dr. Dan Keith Nordmann
North Manchester - Dr. Dan Keith Nordmann, 60, passed away September 14, 2020 at his home. The middle child of Wayne E. Earlene (Conley) Nordmann, Dan was born January 16, 1960 in Wabash, Indiana.
At the age of eleven Dan knew what he wanted to be when he grew up. Most children would be playing with their friends, but Dan saw his goal to help people live longer, better lives. In 1978 Dan graduated from Manchester High School. He went on to further his education by graduating from Manchester College in 1982, were he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Chemistry. Dan wasn't done with his education however, in 1986 he graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine, receiving a Doctor of Medicine degree. He did his residencies in Internal Medicine, Anesthesiology, and Pain Medicine. After finishing his residencies, Dan worked at St. Vincent, Indiana Spine Group, Indianapolis, Indiana, from 2000 to 2007. He then became the Director of the Pain Clinic at St. Francis, Indianapolis, Indiana, from 2007 to 2016. With all his professional accomplishments, Dan remained humble and took joy in helping people become healthier.
Nothing meant more to Dan than his daughters. When his daughters were in college, he would often drive hours to just have lunch with them. His unconditional love, work ethic, selflessness, and support, has helped shape who his girls are becoming. Dan's wish was that his daughters could do anything they wanted in life. His daughters were his pride and joy. Dan would also do anything to help his family as well. He was proud to be the son of Wayne and Earlene and brother to David and Mark Nordmann.
Dan was the type of person that if he didn't know something, he would read and learn about it. He was an intelligent individual, but what made Dan unique was his love of learning about different things in the world. When Dan wasn't reading a book, he enjoyed being in nature, especially fishing. Dan would never keep the fish he caught however, to the dismay of his father. His kind and tender soul wouldn't allow him to kill anything. Dan was a spiritually strong individual that was faithful to the Lord. While living in Indianapolis, Dan attended Castleton United Methodist Church, Indianapolis.
The loving memory of Dr. Dan K. Nordmann will be forever cherished by his parents, Wayne and Earlene Nordmann, North Manchester, formerly of Roann, Indiana; daughters, Meredith Rogers Nordmann, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Jacquelyn "Jackie" Rogers Nordmann, Indianapolis, Indiana; brothers, David W. (Louise) Nordmann, North Manchester, and Mark A. (Lisa) Nordmann, Burkett, Indiana; and his nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call Friday, September 18, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at McKee Mortuary, 1401 State Road 114 West, North Manchester, Indiana. Funeral services will be held September 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with calling one-hour prior at McKee Mortuary. Pastor J.P. Freeman will officiate. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, 300 East 1000 North, Servia, Indiana.
A scholarship will be started in honor of Dr. Dan K. Nordmann at Manchester University. More information will be giving when the scholarship has been started.
The family has entrusted McKee Mortuary with final arrangements.
Condolences may be emailed to mckeemortuary.com