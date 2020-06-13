Dan Young
Plainfield - Dan P. Young of Plainfield passed away unexpectedly on June 11, 2020. He was born in Vincennes, Indiana on August 24, 1941. He always had a passion for making things and helping others. He first used his engineering skills working for Shaw Construction Company while living in Mount Carmel, Illinois. His love for engineering led him to Speedway, Indiana where he worked for the Linde Division of Union Carbide. While working on numerous projects and inventions there, he met the love of his life, Sandra "Sandy" Sue Schlegel, also employed by Union Carbide. After dating in March, and Dan proposing in June, the two were married on November 24, 1962. Upon his marriage, Dan moved to Plainfield where his love of family flourished. Dan and Sandy had two daughters, Susan and Shelly. He proudly experienced the marriage of both daughters and the birth of his grandchildren; Colin, Spencer, Jordan and Emily.
While his children were growing up, Dan served as the Vice-President of Corporate Engineering for Rath Packing Corporation. After his employment there, Dan served as the Director of Facilities at St. Francis Hospital in Mooresville, Indiana. Among a variety of other responsibilities, Dan oversaw numerous construction projects. Dan retired from that position at the end of 2013, after decades of service.
Dan, with Sandy's support, set the standard for service to his Plainfield Community. Starting in 1974, he served two terms on the Plainfield School Board often serving as its President. In 1978, he was awarded the Plainfield Kiwanis Club's Outstanding Citizen of the Year Award. He was also a longtime member of the Plainfield Lions Club, receiving the W.P. Woods Award. Dan's service to Plainfield also included his election to the Plainfield Town Council beginning in 1994. On August 21, 2003, Dan was awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash.
In his spare time, Dan thoroughly enjoyed woodworking projects. He also continued his lifelong devotion to his St. Louis Cardinals.
Dan loved his wife and his family with all his heart. He had the warmest smile and the most unforgettable laugh ever. He set the standard for his willingness to help others, to engage in problem-solving, and to attempt to reach compromises. Although a bright light has left this Earth, a brilliant star has been gained in Heaven.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-seven years, Sandy; his daughters Susan (Kevin) Hinkle and Shelly (Worth) Donaldson; his grandchildren Colin and Jordan Hinkle and Spencer and Emily Donaldson; his sister Naomi (Paul) Newton, his brother Timothy (Vicki) Young, and a host of cousins.
A private funeral service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dan and Sandy Young Legacy Fund with the Hendricks County Community Foundation. Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.