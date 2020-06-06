Dane Kawamoto
Dane Kawamoto

Greenwood - Dane Kawamoto, 28, passed June 4, 2020. Memorial visitation will be from 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM Saturday, June 13, 2020 with memorial service beginning at 2:30 PM at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 S. State Road 135. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
