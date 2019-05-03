Services
Lee Funeral Home
11840 Highway 90
Little River, SC 29566
(843) 390-2525
For more information about
Daniel Ikerd
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Ikerd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel A. Ikerd


1992 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daniel A. Ikerd Obituary
Daniel A. Ikerd

Little River, SC - Son, Brother, Uncle, Nephew, and Friend

Passed away on April 27, 2019 in Little River, South Carolina. He is survived and loved by his parents Lisa A. [Hammond] and David F. Ikerd;

Brother and sisters Natalie Fox, Janel Frye, Matthew, Faith and Alicia Ikerd;

Nephews Jaxon G., Emmett R., Laith M. and niece Leona R.;

Nephew of Yvonne & Darrel Powell and cousin to Brandon & Shannon Powell.

A private family service will be held on Saturday May 4, 2019.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now