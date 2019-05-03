|
|
Daniel A. Ikerd
Little River, SC - Son, Brother, Uncle, Nephew, and Friend
Passed away on April 27, 2019 in Little River, South Carolina. He is survived and loved by his parents Lisa A. [Hammond] and David F. Ikerd;
Brother and sisters Natalie Fox, Janel Frye, Matthew, Faith and Alicia Ikerd;
Nephews Jaxon G., Emmett R., Laith M. and niece Leona R.;
Nephew of Yvonne & Darrel Powell and cousin to Brandon & Shannon Powell.
A private family service will be held on Saturday May 4, 2019.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 3, 2019