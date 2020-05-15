Daniel Alan Miles
Beech Grove - Daniel Alan Miles passed away on May 13, 2020. Danny was born on October 15, 1983, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Danny attended Holy Name Grade School and graduated from Roncalli High School in 2002. He was an HVAC technician and worked for Lamping and Huser for the past 16 years.
Danny was known and loved in so many circles. He was very active within the Holy Name Church community, including being a member of the Men's Club, a bowler in the Men's Club League, and as an usher at 7:30 Mass. After Mass, Danny could always be found with his breakfast club. Danny was also a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.
Danny loved the various family and friends with which he spent countless hours. He was known for his infectious love of life and being the spark at any event. Danny loved to play the piano and bring enjoyment to whoever was around. He was a loving cousin to so many in the Miles and Rizzi families. Danny was also a proud uncle to eight wonderful nieces and nephews. He loved Xavier, Anna, Patrick Ian, Cooper, Gavin, Zoe, Myles, and Devon.
Danny is survived by his wonderful and loving wife, Belinda, his parents Patrick David and Josephine, his sister Amy Wilson (Trevor), and his brother Patrick Joseph (Amy). He is preceded in death by his brother Thomas Michael, his grandparents Patrick Ellis and Rose Althair Miles, John Anthony and Josephine Mae Rizzi, and many other cherished and loved family members.
There will be a drive thru visitation for Danny at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church on Tuesday, May 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. All other services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Holy Name Catholic School. Online condolences: www.LauckFuneralHome.com
Beech Grove - Daniel Alan Miles passed away on May 13, 2020. Danny was born on October 15, 1983, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Danny attended Holy Name Grade School and graduated from Roncalli High School in 2002. He was an HVAC technician and worked for Lamping and Huser for the past 16 years.
Danny was known and loved in so many circles. He was very active within the Holy Name Church community, including being a member of the Men's Club, a bowler in the Men's Club League, and as an usher at 7:30 Mass. After Mass, Danny could always be found with his breakfast club. Danny was also a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.
Danny loved the various family and friends with which he spent countless hours. He was known for his infectious love of life and being the spark at any event. Danny loved to play the piano and bring enjoyment to whoever was around. He was a loving cousin to so many in the Miles and Rizzi families. Danny was also a proud uncle to eight wonderful nieces and nephews. He loved Xavier, Anna, Patrick Ian, Cooper, Gavin, Zoe, Myles, and Devon.
Danny is survived by his wonderful and loving wife, Belinda, his parents Patrick David and Josephine, his sister Amy Wilson (Trevor), and his brother Patrick Joseph (Amy). He is preceded in death by his brother Thomas Michael, his grandparents Patrick Ellis and Rose Althair Miles, John Anthony and Josephine Mae Rizzi, and many other cherished and loved family members.
There will be a drive thru visitation for Danny at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church on Tuesday, May 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. All other services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Holy Name Catholic School. Online condolences: www.LauckFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020.