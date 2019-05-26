Services
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
1458 S Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46225
(317) 636-6655
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Church
3243 North Meridian Street
Indianapolis, IN
Daniel E. Hodgkins Obituary
Daniel E. Hodgkins

Indianapolis - age 63, died on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at his home. He was born on June 3, 1955. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Nancy Collins Hodgkins; two sons, Colin and Brandon Hodgkins; and one daughter, Caroline (Joshua) Shanas. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m.on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in the Trinity Episcopal Church (3243 North Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208). Online condolences may be left at www.lauckfuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 26, 2019
