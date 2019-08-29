|
Daniel E. Huff
Indianapolis - passed away August 13, 2019. He was born June 24, 1921, in Galesburg, IL, to the late Emra Orville and Faye Huff. Dan proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1942 to 1945, where he trained to become an airplane mechanic, and attained the rank of Sergeant.
Upon being honorably discharged, Dan graduated from Brown's Business College, Galesburg, IL, received his Bachelor's Degree from Butler University, and his Master of Divinity Degree from Christian Theological Seminary, Indianapolis.
Dan married Barbara J. Roe, June 14, 1943, and that union produced two children, Carolyn Sue Hardy (Suesie) and Mark Huff. They were later divorced. On June 10, 1981 he then married Elaine Marie Kohn. Dan began his career as an office manager with Franseen Accounting Service, Galesburg, IL, from 1946 until 1948. He then became the Chief Accountant and Assistant to the Business Manager at Knox College, located in Galesburg, IL. Dan began his ministry career as the Assistant Minister at First Christian Church, Galesburg, IL, from 1953 until 1955. After moving to Indianapolis in 1955, he became the Minister of Augusta Christian Church, Indianapolis from 1955 until 1961. In 1961 he moved to Linwood Christian Church as their minister and in 1971 he became a State Representative for the Indiana General Assembly until 1977 and from 1977 until 1988 he became the Executive Assistant to the Commissioner of Mental Health for the Indiana Department of Mental Health, Indianapolis.
Along with his extensive career, Dan was involved in the Christian Church Union, the Northwest Marion County Ministerial Association, the Christian Theological Seminary Alumni Association, Local Draft Board #210, P.A.C.E., Church Federation of Indianapolis, Juvenile Justice Task Force, Christian Theological Seminary, Juvenile Code Study Committee and was a former Precinct Committeeman. He received several honors: Doctor of Divinity Degree, Citation of Appreciation from the Indiana Council of Churches, Distinguished Alumnus Award from the Christian Theological Seminary, Merit Award from the Indiana Public Welfare Association, Community Award from the National Conference of Christians & Jews and Community Service Award from the Church Federation of Greater Indianapolis. Dan was a member of the F. & A.M. and the Scottish Rite.
Dan is survived by his daughter, Suesie and son-in-law, Dale Hardy; son, Mark Huff; Barbara Huff; granddaughter Heather Thompson; great-grandsons, Ryan (6) and Alex (4) Thompson; sister, Kay Jones; and nieces, Karen Wilson and Janet Wilson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine; and nephews, Alan Wilson and Phillip Wilson.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 29, 2019