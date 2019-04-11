Services
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Roch Catholic
3600 S. Pennsylvania St.
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Roch Catholic
3600 S. Pennsylvania St.
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
Daniel E. "Dan" Pavey Obituary
Daniel E. "Dan" Pavey

Beech Grove - Daniel E. "Dan" Pavey, 71, Beech Grove passed away April 9, 2019. Visitation: Fri., April 12, 2019 4-8 p.m. in the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home. 6107 S. East St., Indianapolis. Additional Calling: Sat., April 13, 2019 10-11 a.m. at St. Roch Catholic, 3600 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis. Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Visit www.OrileyFuneralHome.com where you may view the complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 11, 2019
