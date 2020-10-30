1/1
Daniel F. Wessel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel F. Wessel

Monrovia - Daniel F. Wessel

81, formerly of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away on October 29, 2020 in Monrovia, Indiana. Daniel was born on October 9, 1939 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late John and Anna Wessel. He was an Army veteran. He was a Millwright for GM, retiring in 2006. He was a member of Local U.A.W. 23 and the Iron Workers Local 22. He is survived by his wife, Roberta Wessel; children, Sonny (Stacy) Wessel and Danielle (Dale) Kachele and grandchildren, Chris, Emily, Wyatt and Jennings. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 4 to 8 pm at Flanner Buchanan-Decatur Township. Services will be Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 11 am at Flanner Buchanan-Decatur Township. Burial will follow at West Ridge Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Arthritis Foundation.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved