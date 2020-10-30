Daniel F. Wessel
Monrovia - Daniel F. Wessel
81, formerly of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away on October 29, 2020 in Monrovia, Indiana. Daniel was born on October 9, 1939 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late John and Anna Wessel. He was an Army veteran. He was a Millwright for GM, retiring in 2006. He was a member of Local U.A.W. 23 and the Iron Workers Local 22. He is survived by his wife, Roberta Wessel; children, Sonny (Stacy) Wessel and Danielle (Dale) Kachele and grandchildren, Chris, Emily, Wyatt and Jennings. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 4 to 8 pm at Flanner Buchanan-Decatur Township. Services will be Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 11 am at Flanner Buchanan-Decatur Township. Burial will follow at West Ridge Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Arthritis Foundation
